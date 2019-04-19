Happy Friday! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
It's been a rainy week here in Mid-Michigan and while we're getting closer and closer to some improving weather conditions, we still have some rain chances before we can catch our breath.
We break down the forecast below.
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for the counties of Bay, Huron, Tuscola and Sanilac until 5 PM Saturday.
Flood Warning: Rifle River near Sterling in Arenac county until Saturday morning.
For more specific information, head to our Weather Alerts page.
This Evening & Tonight
Rain showers have ended for most of Mid-Michigan, and we're left with cloudy sky conditions.
Breezy north northeasterly winds will be sustained at 15-25 miles per hour. That will lead to not only a wind chill, but also flooding and beach erosion near the lakeshore.
Low temperatures tonight will fall in the 30s.
Saturday & Sunday (Easter Weekend)
Shower chances will be back for Saturday. Rain looks to stay mainly east, but those showers will likely extend far enough west to impact the Tri-Cities region. Chances will be smaller the closer you get to US-127.
We'll have quite the temperature split Saturday. With 50s to the west and 40s to the east.
Expect things to gradually dry out Saturday evening with winds dying down, and we'll keep that trend going right into Sunday. We'll cool down into the 30s on Saturday night.
Despite a cool start to Sunday, we should add in at least partial sunshine back into the mix for the second half of the weekend. This should allow a nice warm up into the 60s for Sunday afternoon.
While a slim chance of a shower can't be ignored for Sunday, it appears most areas will stay dry for Easter Sunday.
Have a safe and wonderful Easter weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
