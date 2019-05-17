Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
All is quiet around Mid-Michigan as we get set to close out the workweek and we'll continue our stretch of mostly quiet weather today. We'll be a bit cooler in the temperature department, but nowhere near as cool as we've been at times recently.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures are still pretty mild as we begin today, with plenty of 50s expected as you head out the door, along with 40s in our coolest spot.
With cold air settling in behind the cold front that passed through yesterday and northerly winds sticking around today, expect highs to remain cooler today in the lower and middle 60s. Areas near Lake Huron will largely be stuck in the 50s.
Those cooler temperatures will be offset by increasing amounts of sunshine after we gradually erode our cloud cover this morning.
We expect to stay largely dry through your Friday evening plans as rain remains in parts of southwestern Michigan. Chances do increase toward the overnight period into Saturday morning.
Lows will have a chance to fall back into the 40s with the later arrival of rain tonight.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.