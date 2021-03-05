Good Friday morning! We hope you had a great week and hope this weekend is fabulous!
After a cloudy start, we managed another pleasant afternoon around Mid-Michigan. Temperatures dipped back below average, but for early March, it definitely could've been worse. As we head through the weekend, expect the bright skies to roll on, with temperatures at least warming up close to average.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, we shouldn't have any issues. Flurries and light snow showers from Thursday are a thing of the past and skies are relatively clear with just a few passing clouds. Temperatures are about 5-10° cooler than Thursday morning, with mostly teens and 20s.
Dry weather should carry us through our Friday, with partly to mostly sunny skies. Despite the sunshine again today, a continued northwesterly wind flow (around 5 to 15 mph) will keep temperatures capped in the middle 30s to around 40.
Friday evening plans should be just fine, with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies right through the overnight. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to middle 30s through the evening, before bottoming out in the teens tonight.
Saturday & Sunday
Saturday should be very similar to Friday with plenty of sunshine, mixed in with some fair weather, puffy cumulus clouds drifting by here and there.
High temperatures should still check in around average, with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Those temperatures will be joined by another day of northwesterly winds around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Dry weather rolls on Saturday evening into Sunday, with a chilly night expected with clear skies and lighter wind. Lows on Saturday night may have a chance to fall into the single digits in some of our coldest locations, with teens elsewhere.
Mostly sunny skies return on Sunday, with highs remaining in the same general range around the middle to upper 30s. Winds will shift to the southwest through the course of the day, setting us up for our warm up to begin going into Monday of next week.
Have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
