Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a great week ahead.
It was an easy-going Thursday with plenty of sun and temperatures taking a small jump back into the 20s. More of the same is on the way for Friday, with even warmer temperatures in the 30s returning today.
While the quiet weather will be around today, things will get a bit more active into Saturday evening & Sunday.
Today & Tonight
Temperatures are right around the same area we've been for most of the week, with positive single digits for most and our coldest locations below zero.
Wind chills are minimal this morning with light wind if any, and winds should stay light out of the southwest today around 5-10 miles per hour.
Expect a few passing clouds from time to time, but overall skies should be bright today with plenty of sunshine. That should guide our temperatures into the lower and middle 30s later on this afternoon.
Friday evening plans look great as we stay dry and mostly clear through the evening, with lows falling into the single digits and teens overnight.
Saturday
While the chances for wet weather go up on Saturday, we don't expect it to move in until late in the day, mainly the evening and overnight hours.
The first part of the day should start with some sunshine and we'll stay dry, gradually clouding up into the evening. Precipitation should hold off until about dinnertime at least, roughly 5 PM, with chances becoming more likely thereafter.
#FirstWarn5: Saturday starts dry with some sunshine. We stay dry through the afternoon while we gradually cloud up, then rain follows after dinnertime and continues overnight. Brief period of wintry mix possible as the event gets underway. pic.twitter.com/y13XsttzKk— Chris Easlick (@CEaslickWNEM) March 8, 2019
This should be mostly a rain event for us, but it is possible this will begin as a mix, with the highest chances north of the Tri-Cities. That mix could feature a bit of snow or a brief period of freezing rain.
Ice amounts should be on the lighter side (less than 0.10") and any snow amounts should be pretty minor too before rain follows (perhaps an inch or two in areas north of the Tri-Cities).
Sunday
We'll begin to see our system pull away to the northeast on Sunday and rain will gradually taper off through the morning, with scattered activity through the afternoon.
As cold air wraps around on the backside of the system, expect rain to transition to more of a rain and snow mix, then possibly all snow before wet weather ends completely.
Winds will also be picking up, with a west to west southwesterly flow sustained around 15-25 miles per hour. Wind gusts around 30-45 miles per hour are possible at times as well.
Storm total snow (Saturday night & Sunday) north of the Tri-Cities of 1-3" looks reasonable for now, with ice amounts less than 0.10 expected.
Some of that snow will melt a bit of course with the rainfall, so it may not look like that much. Rainfall amounts between 0.50 and 1" look like a good range.
Highs on Sunday will be achieved early in the day, middle 30s to low 40s and should stay pretty steady before falling in the afternoon and evening.
Wind gusts will die down a bit Sunday night, but remain breezy with gusts around 25 miles per hour into Monday morning. Lows will fall into the 20s so slick roads are possible where moisture lingers Sunday night.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.