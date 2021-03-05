Good Friday afternoon! We hope you had a great week and hope this weekend is fabulous!
We'll still have plenty of sun for your Friday afternoon, and the sky conditions for the weekend are looking to be a carbon copy of today!
Afternoon & Tonight
Have your sunglasses ready to go! Sunshine will rule our afternoon despite a few high stratocumulus clouds passing through. We'll be dry, but the wind will be a large factor today. Wind speeds will sustain around 5 to 15 mph, but gusts will reach 25 mph for all of us. Our afternoon highs will reach the upper 30s, but some places along I-69 could punch through the 40 degree mark.
Friday evening plans should be just fine with mostly clear skies right through the overnight. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to middle 30s through the evening, before bottoming out in the teens tonight. The wind will still remain out of the northwest around 6 to 12 mph, making for a crisp night.
Saturday & Sunday
Saturday should be very similar to Friday with plenty of sunshine, mixed in with some fair weather, puffy cumulus clouds drifting by here and there.
High temperatures should still check in around average, with highs in the middle to upper 30s. Those temperatures will be joined by another day of northwesterly winds around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Dry weather rolls on Saturday evening into Sunday, with a chilly night expected with clear skies and a lighter wind. Lows on Saturday night may have a chance to fall into the single digits in some of our coldest locations, with teens elsewhere.
Mostly sunny skies return on Sunday, with highs remaining in the same general range around the middle to upper 30s. Winds will shift to the southwest through the course of the day, setting us up for our warm up to begin going into Monday of next week.
Have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.