Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great Sunday after the storms from Saturday and hope it's a great start to the week.
Despite the hot temperatures, it was a pretty nice end to the weekend and it appears we're in for a similar day as we start a brand new workweek. Plenty of sunshine should control our skies again today, which never comes with a complaint on a Monday.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, it should be a smooth morning commute as you get your Monday underway. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s, but a few 50s have shown up here and there. There is also a bit of patchy fog, but not nearly as much as Sunday morning.
With full sunshine from start to finish, we should have no problem warming up into the middle and upper 80s today for highs, and a few low 90s aren't out of the question either. Winds will be generally west northwesterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
If you're planning on heading to the beach to beat the heat, our beach forecast is in great shape with good swimming conditions up and down the lakeshore, with water temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Evening plans tonight should be just fine, outside of the heat. Sunshine should last until sunset (9:04 PM) and skies will be mostly clear for a bit longer, before more clouds return to the area from the north after midnight.
A cold front dropping in from our north could bring a few showers, especially in our northern counties, as we get closer to the morning commute on Tuesday. Overnight lows will settle in the 60s tonight.
Tuesday
Showers on Tuesday won't be an all day thing, so you will have plenty of dry time during the day. The most widespread rain would likely be from a decaying line of showers and storms, that impacts our northern counties during the morning. How far south this line survives is a bit in question, but the Tri-Cities and Thumb have at least a chance.
Even as that round of showers dies off, as we heat up during the day into the lower and middle 80s, we'll likely see a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and early evening.
Most storms are not expected to reach severe levels, but there is a Marginal (isolated) Risk for severe storms during the afternoon and evening. If storms do become severe, damaging wind would be the main hazard.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
