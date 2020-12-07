Good Monday morning! We hope your weekend was fantastic and hope the start of the week is just as nice or better!
It was a quiet weekend overall, with just a few lake-effect snow showers in the Thumb from time to time and some pretty typical December temperatures. As we start a brand new workweek, it appears more of the same is on the way, with even some above average temperatures toward the end of the week.
Today & Tonight
As you get set to head out the door this morning, we should have no issues for the morning drive. Skies are mostly cloudy, but otherwise not producing any precipitation in most areas, and temperatures are pretty seasonable in the 20s and 30s.
The only exception to the dry weather through the first part of the day could be those closest to the eastern shoreline of the Thumb where we may see a few lake-effect snow showers through the morning. These shouldn't amount to much in the accumulation department and should wind down by early afternoon.
Outside of that, Monday should be fairly easygoing with mostly cloudy skies expected much of the time. There will be an opportunity for a few breaks in the clouds, especially this afternoon, but those breaks may not be for everyone. Highs today will be in the middle 30s for most, with a northwesterly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Dry weather should carry us through the evening and overnight, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky overnight. Lows will bottom out in the 20s tonight with a light west northwesterly wind.
Late Week Warm Up
Although it's a chilly start to this week, temperatures appear to be on the rise toward the end of the week and the beginning of the weekend. A ridge in the jet stream with mild air to the west, will gradually push east and arrive around the Wednesday/Thursday time frame.
Once we're under the ridge, winds will eventually turn a bit more southerly toward the end of the week and the start of the weekend. That southerly flow should allow our temperatures to warm up.
Of course, we aren't talking about a summer-like warm up, but temperatures that reach well into the 40s look likely and low 50s don't look completely out of reach.
We'll keep an eye on this as we work through this week!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.