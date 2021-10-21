Rain is preparing to move out of Mid-Michigan, but it's making room for much chillier air to move in!
Tonight
Shower activity winds down into the beginning of the overnight period with skies starting to clear too, but still expect a few clouds to be in the mix tonight creating variably cloudy skies. Pair the slight cooling with the cooler airmass rushing in, lows will be in the middle and lower 30s tonight. The daytime breeze will gradually slow through the night as well, starting between 10 to 20 mph out of the northwest but slowing to 5 to 10 mph by the morning. A few spots of frost are not impossible up north by morning, either.
Friday
With cooler air moving in Friday and lake temperatures still running on the mild side, lake-effect rain showers will be possible as we close out the workweek.
Right now, based on current expectations with a north northwest wind direction and a lighter speed, most of the showers should hug the lakeshore areas like the eastern Thumb, with chances becoming a bit lower as you go inland.
Outside of the showers, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, with highs much cooler in the upper 40s to low 50s. Luckily, our winds on Friday should be lighter around 5 to 10 miles per hour, which should limit the wind chill.
Friday night plans will be on the chilly side with plenty of 40s after the sun goes down. Beyond a spotty shower, high school football and other outdoor plans should be in decent shape, as long as the chill doesn't bother you.
Overnight lows by Saturday morning will be in the 30s.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of "today" & "yesterday." In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like "today" are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
