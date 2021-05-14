Good Friday morning Mid-Michigan! It's the last day of the workweek, and I'm sure we've all been enjoying this warmer air! We do have some very small shower chances, but with warm air here to stay. Let's break it all down in the forecast!
Today
Today will have a little more cloud coverage compared to Wednesday and Thursday, but still only partly cloudy! There is a stray shower chance this afternoon in response to the ample heating through the morning, but expect only a light sprinkle if any activity even does sprout up.
Highs will also be warmer yet again, reaching 71 degrees! The wind will also stay light out of the west around 5 to 10 mph. I'd say it's a great way to finish out the workweek!
Tonight
Just like the daytime, tonight will also be a touch warmer than previous nights. Lows will settle into the lower 40s around 43 for the Tri-Cities, with upper 30s for out northernmost counties. Patchy frost still cannot be completely ruled out in those locations tonight, but frost chances are quite low. Partly cloudy skies will be the case, with a west wind around 5 to 10 mph.
This Weekend (Looking Nice!)
This weekend is shaping up to look great overall! Some stray shower chances do remain for Saturday afternoon (much like Friday afternoon), and for Sunday afternoon too. Overall, light and quick showers will be the case if anything even does shape up both days. Temperatures will be hanging on to the low 70s each day! It will be a great weekend if you have any plans to be outside!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
