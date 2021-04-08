More Summer warmth on Thursday has fueled widespread rain and thunderstorms, as we head for a showery end to the week.
Tonight
Widespread rain and thunderstorms will continue to track northward across Mid-Michigan this evening, creating bringing heavy downpours and gusty winds. Be prepared for some extra travel time if you will be on the roads this evening, as the combination of heavy rain and spray from other vehicles will make it a tougher go.
Much of the initial round of rain will lift north of the area after 9:00 PM, but will be followed by a second wave of scattered showers and thunderstorms that will take us through the 1:00 AM hour. From there, partly to mostly cloudy skies will take over, with just a slight chance for an isolated shower.
Lows will dip into the low and mid 50s overnight, with breezy conditions out of the SSE at 10-20 mph.
Friday
Low pressure will drift toward northern Wisconsin on Friday, set to stall out through much of this weekend. After some brief sun in the morning, scattered showers will take over for the remainder of the day. Rain will not be particularly heavy, but you should still be prepared for some wet spots on the roads. Temperatures will take a cooler turn, but it will still be a warm Friday overall. Highs will still hit the upper 60s, keeping us around 15 degrees above average, accompanied by southerly winds at 10-20 mph.
We'll then get a short break from the wet weather on Friday night as some dry air rotates into the lingering storm system. Partly cloudy skies will take over as lows head for around 50 degrees. Winds will ease to about 6-12 mph out of the SSW.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
