Happy Thursday! We hope you've had a great week so far and we welcome you to the end of the work week, plus the start to the Holiday weekend.
It was a beautiful start to the day with mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures.
We are tracking some rain showers and thunderstorms for this evening.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
As we go through the evening hours, we're tracking rain showers and thunderstorms that have developed to our northwest moving southeast.
Storms will start moving through parts of the region around dinnertime 4-5 PM, so if you'll be out and about for tonight, be sure to check in with our Interactive Radar from time to time.
A few storms that develop could become strong to possibly severe as they pass through. Because of that the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Marginal Risk for the entire TV5 viewing area.
If strong storms do develop, we expect them primarily between 5 PM to midnight with gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain being the main threats.
Storms should end around midnight, with decreasing clouds expected overnight. We should drop into the 50s as we head towards the Friday morning commute.
