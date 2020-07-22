Storms make their exit this evening, but they're likely to leave behind some visibility problems tonight.
Tonight
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening, some capable of producing heavy downpours and gusty winds. These will become less numerous before ending completely after 11:00 PM. Partly cloudy skies outside of any storms should give us enough of a window to get a look at Comet NEOWISE after sunset, but the clearing won't hold.
As cooler air filters in overnight behind the cold front, low clouds and patchy fog will begin to develop. Some of the fog could be locally dense, and will stick around into the Thursday morning commute. Lows will dip to the mid 60s.
Thursday
Morning clouds and fog will prove a bit stubborn, but will gradually burn off as we approach midday on Thursday. With drier air and high pressure settling in over the Great Lakes, we'll break into some sun during that afternoon and early evening, along with much more comfortable temperatures.
Highs will clock in around the low 80s for most of us, with some locations near Lake Huron being limited to the 70s. A bit below normal for late-July, but nice all the same!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.