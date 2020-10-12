Despite clouds, it was a pleasant start to the work week on Monday. That is, it was until this evening.
Tonight
A line of thunderstorms will continue to track east across Mid-Michigan this evening. In addition to heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning, the storms may also produce up to half-inch diameter hail. Be prepared for conditions to change rapidly this evening as the storms approach.
Keep track of the storms with the First Warn 5 Interactive Radar!
Storms will move east after midnight, along with the cold front responsible. Skies will clear quickly, with temperatures taking a chilly dip back to the low 40s by daybreak. Breezy conditions will continue as well, with WSW winds at 10-20 mph.
Tuesday
High pressure centered over Kansas will spread its influence in across the Great Lakes on Tuesday. Expect plenty of sunshine during the day with just a few scattered clouds from time to time during the afternoon. Despite the passage of Monday's cold front, temperatures will remain pleasantly mild with highs reaching the mid 60s. That will put us about 5 degrees above average for mid-October!
Skies will remain largely clear into Tuesday night, but clouds will begin to increase closer to daybreak as a new disturbance approaches from the northwest. Lows will dip to the low 40s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
