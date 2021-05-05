Good Wednesday evening/night Mid-Michigan! Also, happy Cinco de Mayo!
After starting the day with more clouds, some sunshine is in the forecast for later this afternoon and evening, but we do have showers returning for your Thursday.
Let's get into the forecast!
Weather Alerts
Frost Advisories are in effect for multiple Mid-Michigan counties tonight.
Get the latest information on your area right here.
Today/Cinco de Mayo
After some clouds this morning, trends will be for some drier air to move in from the west helping to decrease cloud cover into the later afternoon and evening hours. We all should expect to see a few rays of sun before the sunset tonight.
The Loons are back in action tonight at Dow Diamond against Dayton. First pitch @ 6:05 PM. Weather is looking good for some baseball! More sunshine and temperatures falling from the 50s into the 40s later this evening.
Tonight
Clouds won't stay away long, sweeping back in over the region starting around midnight tonight. We'll remain mostly dry during the overnight period. A few showers late into Thursday morning will be on the table.
Lows dropping in the upper 30s. Winds staying out of the northwest around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.
Thursday
The bigger story for Thursday are the showers expected throughout the day. The next system heads our way from the Dakotas. Expect some scattered showers for a good portion of the daytime hours.
We expect to start drying out going into the evening and overnight hours before more shower chances return for Friday.
Highs will be a touch cooler for your Thursday; only reaching the low to mid 50s. Lighter winds from the north around 5-10 mph.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.