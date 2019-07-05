Heat and humidity have laid the ground work for numerous thunderstorms today, but things are poised to take a more comfortable turn!
Tonight
Stay on alert this evening as showers and thunderstorms continue to march through Mid-Michigan. Torrential rain and frequent lightning are expected, along with the potential for gusty winds and small hail at times. Localized flooding is also possible, so remain vigilant on the roads, and do not attempt to drive across flooded roads!
Thunderstorms will begin to diminish after sunset, but with the lingering warmth, humidity, and a cold front sinking south across the region, isolated flare-up storms will remain possible throughout the night. Our fireworks shows in Bay City and Caseville should be a go, but that chance is there for a passing storm.
Low temperatures will only dip to around 70 degrees by daybreak, with humidity remaining high ahead of the approaching front.
Saturday
As the cold front continues south on Saturday, we'll see drier air gradually begin to filter in across the state. Skies will start the day mostly cloudy, along with the slight chance for a still-lingering shower or thunderstorm, but we'll see increasing sunshine on into the afternoon. The chance is low, but the returning sun could instigate an isolated storm along the cold front south of the Tri-Cities during the early afternoon. The overwhelming majority of us will remain dry though, as humidity and temperatures begin to ease up.
Highs will level out in the low 80s for most of us, with a pleasant northeasterly breeze at 10-15 mph.
Mostly clear and gorgeous on Saturday night, and you might even be able to shut off the air! Lows will duck into the low 60s.
Sunday
Absolutely perfect weather to close out the holiday weekend on Sunday. Mostly sunny, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s!
Have a great day!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
