Fall officially arrived on Tuesday morning, but it didn't feel a whole lot like it. It won't be the record heat of 2017, but expect warmer-than-average conditions to continue into the weekend!
Tonight
With high pressure remaining at the helm, our weather will remain quiet again tonight. Another round of clear skies and cool temperatures are on the way, with lows dipping into the low 50s. Expect a light westerly wind at 5-10 mph.
Wednesday
The first full day of Fall on Wednesday will continue to feel more like Summer! Expect mostly sunny skies, and unseasonably warm temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80. Warmer than average for sure, but not so warm as to be uncomfortable. Enjoy!
Stay warm, everyone!
