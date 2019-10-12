Good evening/night Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to the weekend.
After a beautiful week, big changes are making themselves known going into this weekend.
We have the forecast below!
Tonight
Clouds will slowly increase from the west into the later tonight and the overnight period.
Chance of a isolated shower especially north and west of Tri-Cities will be possible going into Sunday. Despite the small chance, most should manage to get through the night dry.
Winds continue to stay breezy mainly out of the south around 10-20 mph, gusting towards 25 mph.
Lows tonight will fall near 40.
Sunday
Better chances for some showers will return throughout the day. Best chances will fall going into the afternoon and evening hours.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the theme across Mid-Michigan.
Temperatures staying well below average. Highs only expected to reach the low to mid 50s.
Winds will be breezy once again; out of the south southwest around 10-20 mph gusting to 25 mph.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
