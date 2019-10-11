Change was looming all week, and now it's here.
Overnight
Showers will continue overnight as a potent cold front gradually works east across the state. Scattered heavy downpours will remain in the mix until about 3:00 AM, when the front finally clears east of the region and takes the wet weather with it.
While we'll begin to dry out in advance of daybreak, temperatures will take quite a dive by the time we wake up. Expect readings to fall to the upper 30s and low 40s by morning, accompanied by strong westerly winds at 10-20 mph. Gusts may top 30 mph at times.
Saturday
The start of the weekend will undoubtedly be a shock to the system, but we'll have a little to soften the blow. Mostly cloudy skies in the morning will gradually give way to clearing skies in the afternoon, but it will remain breezy and markedly chillier.
High temperatures will climb back to around 50 degrees thanks to the returning sun, aided by a southwesterly shift in the 10-20 mph winds.
