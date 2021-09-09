Chief Meteorologist Bryan Bachman has your latest First Warn 5 Forecast!

Thursday gave us a little taste of Fall with temperatures that barely managed to crack 70 degrees. With the exception of tonight, we'll warm up a little bit as we head on toward the weekend!

Tonight

Leftover showers this evening will fade out quickly after sunset, and approaching high pressure will lead to clearing skies. Temperatures that were already on the cooler side on Thursday will take an even chillier turn overnight, falling all the way into the middle and upper 40s. Patchy fog will be possible closer to daybreak thanks to calm winds.

Lows Tonight

Early Look at the Weekend

With that high pressure and even some ridging building in for the weekend, temperatures will nudge upwards a bit.  Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s on Saturday, then maintain in the middle 70s Sunday.  There is a chance for showers both days this weekend, but Sunday holds the better chance.  In fact, most of Saturday will actually be dry!  There could be a stray shower or two on Saturday, though mainly north with a system passing north of the Great Lakes.  We'll have some heat and moisture on Saturday to support rain, but not much other support, leading to only the chance of a stray shower.  The main weather impact Saturday is that we'll have breezy conditions.  Sunday holds slightly cooler temperatures, but that better rain chance is dependent upon how surface features evolve through the weekend.

Weekend Planner

(1) comment

guest7975
guest7975

Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.

