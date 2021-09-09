Thursday gave us a little taste of Fall with temperatures that barely managed to crack 70 degrees. With the exception of tonight, we'll warm up a little bit as we head on toward the weekend!
Tonight
Leftover showers this evening will fade out quickly after sunset, and approaching high pressure will lead to clearing skies. Temperatures that were already on the cooler side on Thursday will take an even chillier turn overnight, falling all the way into the middle and upper 40s. Patchy fog will be possible closer to daybreak thanks to calm winds.
Early Look at the Weekend
With that high pressure and even some ridging building in for the weekend, temperatures will nudge upwards a bit. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s on Saturday, then maintain in the middle 70s Sunday. There is a chance for showers both days this weekend, but Sunday holds the better chance. In fact, most of Saturday will actually be dry! There could be a stray shower or two on Saturday, though mainly north with a system passing north of the Great Lakes. We'll have some heat and moisture on Saturday to support rain, but not much other support, leading to only the chance of a stray shower. The main weather impact Saturday is that we'll have breezy conditions. Sunday holds slightly cooler temperatures, but that better rain chance is dependent upon how surface features evolve through the weekend.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.