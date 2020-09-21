Summer drew to a pleasant close on Monday with seasonable temperatures after an unseasonably cool weekend. In an ironic twist, the first week of Fall is shaping up to feel more like Summer as temperatures go on a warming trend.
Overnight
Mostly clear, but hazy skies will continue overnight as high pressure over New York maintains its hold on our weather. Scattered high clouds will begin to roll in around sunrise, but they won't be anything to worry about.
Temperatures will take a chilly dip toward the upper 40s in most locations, with a light SSE wind at 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Fall Arrives
The fall season officially arrives at 9:30 AM tomorrow morning.
We should be dry throughout the morning hours. A sprinkle or two will be the worst of it.
Extra clouds from this passing disturbance will stick around here and there through the day. Overall partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected.
Temperatures will warm up into the mid 70s in many areas tomorrow, giving us one of the warmer days we've seen over the last few weeks.
Humidity values remain low, which should keep rain chances minimal.
Stay warm, everyone!
