Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a great start to the week.
We may have squeezed the last of summer 2020 out over the weekend with cooler air set to filter in this week.
On top of that, plenty of chances for rain exist moving forward through the end of the week.
Here's the latest forecast!
Tonight
Showers will continue into this evening, before eventually tapering off later into the overnight hours.
By tomorrow morning, overall rainfall amounts will accumulate from 0.50" to over 1" in places. More of a beneficial rain than anything.
Evening temperatures should be fairly steady before falling off a bit more late tonight.
Overnight lows should settle into the middle 40s to low 50s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
The Week Ahead
Cooler temperatures and rain chances will steal the headlines in your extended forecast this week.
Average highs are around the middle to upper 60s this time of year. We'll be well below that mark by the end of this week. Highs may even struggle to break 50 by the time Friday and Saturday roll around.
Rain chances will exist much of this week and some areas will pick up more than 1" of rain when all is said and done.
Thankfully no major flooding concerns will arise as these chances will be spread out over the course of the week.
There will also be a few days where the showers will let up a bit, giving you a chance to sneak in outdoor chores, such as a lawn cut. The days that look a bit more "dry" are Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday.
Be sure to stay tuned to the forecast as always for updates.
Stay warm, everyone!
