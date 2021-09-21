Scattered showers will give way to a long-duration rain event tonight through Wednesday.
FLOOD WATCH in effect until 8:00 AM Thursday for the following counties: GENESEE, GRATIOT, HURON, LAPEER, SAGINAW, SANILAC, SHIAWASSEE, TUSCOLA.
LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY in effect from 9:00 AM Wednesday until 8:00 AM Thursday for the following counties: BAY, HURON, SANILAC, TUSCOLA.
Tonight
Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms will continue through the evening hours, as a slow-moving cold front begins to stall out over the state. At the same time, a developing area of low pressure over Indiana will begin to pump a stronger fetch of moisture northward out of the Gulf of Mexico. This will lead to steadier and heavier rain breaking out after midnight, predominantly affecting areas from the Tri-Cities south and east overnight.
Temperatures will take a cooler turn, with most lows winding up in the low 50s by daybreak. Winds will also be picking out of the north at 10-20 mph and higher gusts at times.
Wednesday & Thursday
The rain will go virtually nowhere on Wednesday. As low pressure to the south continues to strengthen, the now-stalled cold front will act as pipeline pumping steady moisture in across Michigan. Periods of steady, and at times heavy rain, will persist throughout the day and well into the overnight period. Most of the focus will remain from the Tri-Cities to the Flint metro area, Alma, and especially across the Thumb. Folks in these areas should be especially vigilant both at home and on the roads for areas of flooding. Make sure to prepare by ensuring sump pumps are working, as well as clearing your gutters and any storm drains near your home. If you encounter flooded roadways, please remember to turn around and find an alternate route rather than attempting to cross flood waters. Turn around, don't drown!
Occasional showers will likely reach our northwestern communities as well, but it likely will not be until well into Wednesday night where heavier rain reaches you, as the low begins to back in over Michigan from the southeast. Rain will then taper off to scattered showers for everyone on Thursday as low pressure continues to hover over the state.
Most locations across the Thumb and into the Flint metro area will pick up 3"-5" of rainfall By the time the steady rains ends on Thursday morning. Locally higher amounts will be possible. 2"-4" of rain can be expected around the Tri-Cities, Bay Region, and Alma. Lighter amounts of 1" or less are expected north and west.
The strengthening low will also produce increasing winds on Wednesday, adding the threat of lakeshore flooding to the flooding that will likely occur from the heavy rain. Minor shoreline flooding is expected along the south shore of Saginaw Bay and the shores of the Thumb, as winds on Wednesday increase to 15-25 mph with gusts approaching 30 mph at times. Gusts may be higher immediately along the waterfront. Expect those same windy conditions to continue through Wednesday night.
Lastly, amid everything else we'll be dealing with from this system, it's going to be a chilly couple of days! The increasing northerly winds will help to reinforce the cooler air mass brought in by the cold front. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday won't make it out of the 50s, with lows Wednesday and Thursday night taking a dive into the 40s!
The cooldown will be well-timed, at least. Autumn officially arrives at 3:20 PM on Wednesday!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
