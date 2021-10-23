Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend is getting off to a great start! We continue with lake effect shower activity for your Saturday before a mostly dry Sunday. Late Sunday, more rain is expected to arrive in a widespread manner. Temperatures in the 50s will keep the fall feel this weekend, too!
Today
Out the door this morning there's an impulse of showers moving through Mid-Michigan. Once this impulse moves through, lake-effect shower activity takes over for the day. We'll also have mostly cloudy skies from the lake-effect, but some sunshine will still manage to break through!
Highs today will give the fall-feel again around 50 degrees essentially all across the board! There will be a light wind from the west today as well.
Tonight
Headed into the overnight, clouds will begin to clear out. This will create cold conditions with lows sinking into the middle 30s, with lower 30s farther inland. A few upper 20 readings may also be possible -- brrrr!
Sunday
Sunday is looking to be dry for almost the entire daytime, it's later in the evening where more rain begins moving in. A low pressure system starting to brew in the Rockies will quickly trek towards Mid-Michigan, bringing along with it a widespread swath of rain. Current timing looks to be around 8:00 to 9:00 PM, but that timing still may shift an hour or two in either direction. But once the rain does become onset in the region, it will continue through the nighttime hours and for much of the daytime on Monday. In addition, the chance for rain will increase the farther south in Mid-Michigan you are.
Highs on Sunday will be comparable to Saturday in the lower 50s with a southwest wind backing to the northeast between 5 to 10 mph.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.