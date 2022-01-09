Good Sunday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope your weekend has gone well so far. Besides the breeze, Saturday wasn't too bad of a day, but Sunday features colder weather again. The upcoming workweek gets off to a cold start too, possibly even slightly colder than the end of last workweek.
Today
Temperatures this morning are sitting largely in the 30s, but that's about the highest we'll see temperature readings the rest of the day. A cold front already upon us in Mid-Michigan will drop temperatures through the rest of Sunday, we end up in the teens by sundown.
Gusty winds are expected again today with the passage of that cold front, from the west around 10 to 20 mph. Gusts will be near 30 at times!
Combining the dropping temperatures and the breeze, wind chills will also fall through the day. Wind chill values will reside in the single digits this afternoon, then below zero for the overnight hours.
Clouds will be on a slow decrease during the day allowing for a few peeks of sunshine, but an isolated lake-effect snow shower can't be ruled out up north in the afternoon. Still expect some more lake-effect clouds in the mix throughout the day.
Tonight
Temperatures bottom out back in the single digits tonight. The aforementioned wind chill will be sub-zero by Monday morning. Those at the bus stop or morning commuters will want to have extra layers and start the car up a few minutes earlier! Conditions stay breezy with a west wind between 10 to 15 mph gusting to 25.
Monday
Cold is the story starting the week. After a morning with temperatures in the single digits, highs will only reach the teens by the afternoon.
Continued westerly wind (northwesterly across Lake Michigan) will keep lake-effect snow chances around, but favoring the lake-effect snow bands like we typically see. The sporadic nature of lake-effect can drop visibilities quickly, though, and provide quick accumulations in localized areas.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
