Some light snow moved through here and there last evening, but behind that quick round of snow, a warm front brought some unseasonable warmth this morning. It may feel much better out the door for those who haven't been a fan of our cold, but don't expect it to last. Change will occur quickly today!
Today & Tonight
Temperatures managed to reach the low 40s in our warmest spots overnight, and while that may still be the case in a few areas as we start the commute, falling temperatures will be the theme for today.
These temperatures are headed for the 20s in most areas by lunchtime today, with a mix of teens and 20s by the evening drive. With a west northwest wind around 15 to 25 miles per hour and gusts near 35 miles per hour, plan for wind chills to quickly fall into the teens and single digits for the second half of the day.
Although widespread snow is not expected, scattered lake-effect flurries and snow showers are possible today. Accumulation should remain minimal, but with falling temperatures, snow shouldn't have much trouble coating the roads if it comes down heavy enough.
In addition, moisture from any melting this morning will have a chance to ice over in spots too, so be mindful of that on your commutes later today.
Skies will break up a bit overnight, bringing generally partly cloudy skies to most of the area. Temperatures will continue to tumble into the single digits to low teens tonight. Winds will lighten up to around 5 to 15 miles per hour out of the northwest.
Thursday
With winds turning a bit more north northwest on Thursday, lake-effect snow showers will be less likely for most of the area. However, we'll keep an eye on some lake-effect snow bands that develop around the northeastern Thumb.
It'll be a close call whether these bands stay just offshore or move inland. If they do manage to move inland, they may bring some better accumulation potential. We'll watch this closely.
Outside of that chance, snow showers will be isolated at best, with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected otherwise.
Highs on Thursday will be much cooler in the teens, with wind chills remaining a touch cooler, although winds will be much lighter Thursday.
Snowfall accumulations between Wednesday & Thursday will be minimal, with many areas not seeing any. Places like Houghton Lake, the eastern Thumb, and other traditional lake-effect zones may reach close to 1" or so combined between the two days.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
