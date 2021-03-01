Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and send our best for a great start to the new workweek.
Despite some snow to kick off the weekend on Saturday morning, things quickly warmed up for the rest of the weekend and we continued to melt our existing snow pack. While warmer temperatures will become more common this week, we'll still have some days with chilly temperatures and Monday is one of those days.
Some areas may see a few snowflakes fly as well!
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, it's important to know the temperatures that greet you for the commute in the 20s and 30s will be the warmest of the day. Wind chills in the teens and 20s will also be the warmest of the day.
An arctic cold front dropping through the region will lead to falling temperatures from this point forward, bringing us gradually into the teens and 20s for the afternoon. Wind chills will fall into the teens and single digits, so plan accordingly out the door.
Our northwest wind responsible for those wind chills will be breezy around 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts around 30-35 miles per hour.
Scattered flurries and light snow showers will also become possible later this morning and stick around at times through the afternoon, perhaps as far out as early this evening. These snow showers won't add up to much with accumulation, but as always, stay alert on the roads for any drops in visibility or any quick road coatings with more persistent snow.
Skies will be mostly cloudy to start the day, but we should see things gradually clear out into the evening with clear to mostly clear skies overnight. Lows will settle in the single numbers and low teens tonight.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
