Good Thursday morning! You've made it to the second half of the week. Your weekend is just around the corner!
After some snow to start the week, it's been fairly quiet the past few days and while not significantly warmer, we did manage to climb back into the 40s in many areas on Wednesday and it looks like we'll start warm today.
Don't get used to those 40s though! Cooler air returns this afternoon and the 30s return into the weekend.
Today & Tonight
A few quick hitting rain showers are possible for the early morning commutes, but should be done before sunrise. These showers are light and won't cause any issues as they pass through. Temperatures are in the lower and middle 40s this morning, with a southwesterly wind around 10 to 20 mph keeping us feeling more like the 30s.
Despite a brief period of sun possible this morning, especially the farther south you go, clouds will likely fill back in for the afternoon. And even with some sun to start, we'll likely reach our warmest temperature this morning before falling into the 30s and low 40s this afternoon.
Southwest winds will turn more west northwesterly once a cold front clears the area this morning. Wind speeds will be sustained between 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts around 30 to 40 miles per hour. This will keep wind chills in the 30s most of the day.
Precipitation behind any of our early morning rain showers should be isolated at best the rest of today. Our best chance would be in our counties close to M-55. Even then, coverage should be isolated to widely scattered.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies can be expected overnight, with lows in the middle 20s to around 30. Winds will die down to around 5 to 15 miles per hour out of the northwest.
Friday & Saturday
A system will pass by mostly to our southwest on Friday morning, but it will be close enough to the area that it may clip some of our southwesterly zones around Gratiot and Shiawassee counties, and areas near there, with light snow. This is not expected to be anything major if it does move through.
Highs on Friday will be back in the 30s, with lighter winds. Some spotty lake-effect will be possible, but the coverage would be minimal.
Dry weather continues Friday night and Saturday, giving us a dry start to the weekend. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday, with highs expected to be in the middle to upper 30s.
Sunday
Our next organized storm system comes in on Sunday. With the area of low pressure itself passing by to our north, we'll be mostly on the warmer side of the system, which will keep most of our precipitation rain during the day on Sunday.
It's possible we see some mix initially, but rain should take over with the "heat" of the day. Highs on Sunday will be a bit dependent on the exact track of the system, but highs around the upper 30s and low 40s seem reasonable for now.
Into Sunday night, cooler air will settle in on the backside of our storm system, bringing a mix and eventually a changeover to snow into Monday morning. It's too early to talk accumulation, but we'll sort that out over the next few days.
We'll also be watching the potential for strong winds to come in on Sunday too. Wind gusts around 30 miles per hour at least look possible, but may have potential to be even stronger depending on the strength of the system.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
