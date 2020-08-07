Good morning! We hope it's been a great week. Here's to a great upcoming weekend!
After a pleasant day on Thursday, we get a few more pleasant days ahead.
Rain chances along with more humidity return to end the weekend.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
We'll be treated to another round of mostly sunny skies, as high temperatures return to levels more typical of early August.
Highs will climb into the low 80s for most of us, but humidity levels will remain very low.
Add a light east wind around 5 mph, and we've got perfect conditions for any and all outdoor activities to kick off your weekend!
Conditions continue to stay dry and pleasant into the evening and overnight hours.
Mostly clear skies will carry into the beginning of the weekend.
Lows tonight will dip into the 50s once again.
Weekend Outlook
Saturday is shaping up to be the better day of the weekend.
Plenty of sunshine will be expected early on. A slow increase in clouds will take place later into the afternoon and evening hours.
Most of the day will stay dry. The chance for an isolated shower can't be ruled out later in the evening.
Highs for Saturday will climb back into the mid 80s. Humidity levels will stay pleasant but will slowly climb throughout the weekend.
Lows Saturday night will land in the mid 60s.
Sunday will have the better chance for some showers and a few rumbles of thunder too.
This won't be an all day event. It'll be a good day to keep tabs on the radar. You can do that by clicking here on the Interactive Radar!
Temperatures for Sunday will be a notch warmer; up into the mid and even upper 80s. Higher humidity levels with dew points climbing back into the 60s near 70.
Chances for some showers and a rumble of thunder will carry into the evening and overnight hours.
Lows Sunday will drop into the mid and upper 60s.
Better chances for shower and t-storms will continue into Monday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
