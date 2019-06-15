Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week and we send out best for the weekend ahead!
Another unsettled pattern looks to set up for the holiday weekend. Good news is no washouts look likely and they'll be some dry time in between any showers we receive.
We have the forecast below!
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies will continue through this evening into tonight, along with the chance for more isolated showers. Most look to stay dry at this point.
Lows in the low to mid 50s.
If you have outdoor activities planned for later this evening, or are headed to any outdoor festivals taking place this weekend, don't cancel. Just be ready to duck inside if one of those showers rolls through your area.
Father's Day
We'll do better for Father's Day, but we'll still need to keep an eye out for a few pesky isolated showers.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue, with a few breaks of sun from time to time.
Temps will pull a repeat of Saturday, topping off in the upper 60s once again. All told, still a good day for a round of golf or BBQ with dad, but keep an eye on the skies.
Early Week
Finally some dry weather look to come into play to start off the first half of the new week.
Partly to mostly sunny skies look likely from Monday into Tuesday. Most of Wednesday looks dry as of now. A few showers may work in later on in the day.
Temperatures will be a few notches warmer from the weekend; holding steady in the low to mid 70s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.