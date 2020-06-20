Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope that you had a great week and we welcome you to the start of the weekend.
We are ending the beautiful sunny weather stretch that we've experienced all week here in Mid-Michigan because showers and storms are back in the forecast starting this weekend.
Conditions continue to stay a bit unsettled into the first full week of Summer.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
We will see a good amount of sunshine starting off today. Clouds will slowly increase from the west into the afternoon hours with a chance of a pop-up storm during the afternoon and evening hours..
While this will stay in an isolated fashion, most will avoid the wet weather today. Be sure to just keep an eye to the Interactive Radar today.
High temperatures later this afternoon will be climbing near 90. Dew points near 60 will keep humidity levels on the lower end. Nothing oppressive today.
Skies will be partly to at times mostly cloudy going into the later evening and overnight hours. The chance for an isolated shower and/or t-storm into Sunday morning.
Lows tonight will be near the upper 60s.
Sunday
Shower and storms will become more likely and the chances will be higher during the day on Sunday compared to Saturday.
Again, not expected to be a washout with the rain, but keep your eyes on the Interactive Radar.
Highs for Sunday will be slightly cooler than Saturday, but still feeling hot in the mid 80s.
Stay with us here at TV5 and have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
