Veterans Day saw changing weather here in Mid-Michigan, as some morning sun gave way to warm temperatures and rain in the afternoon. We'll trend into more familiar November weather as we set our sights on the weekend.
Tonight
With the passage of a cold front this evening, rain will taper off to showers, winds will shift into the southwest, and temperatures will begin to tumble. Scattered showers will hang around until about midnight, meaning some roads may stay wet for evening travel. Combined with breezy conditions, and plenty of leaves on the ground, you'll want to use extra caution if you will be on the roads.
Skies will clear as a wedge of dry air filters in over the state overnight, and we'll likely see that clearing translate into a little bit of sun first thing on Friday morning. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s, made chiller by southwesterly winds at 10-20 mph, with gusts still topping 25 mph at times.
Friday
Welcome back to November! Although we will see some sun on Friday morning, we will still be far from done with the storm system that brought Thursday's rain. A sprawling area of low pressure will pivot slowly across the Great Lakes on Friday, keeping winds on the stronger side and stirring up a growing pattern of lake effect rain and snow showers. Any morning sunshine will quickly transition back toward mostly cloudy skies, and locations along US-127 may even see a few rain or snow showers before lunchtime.
Friday afternoon is when lake effect activity will really begin to ramp up. Rain and snow showers will become more numerous and track east across the state, persisting throughout the evening and through Friday night. While temperatures are milder during the daytime hours, the showers will tend to lean more toward a mix and rain the farther east they travel. Locations closer to US-127 will see more snow mix in throughout the day. Highs will climb into the middle and upper 40s, with a south-southwesterly wind at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts may still top 30 mph at times.
As temperatures duck into the 30s on Friday night, we'll see more of a lean toward snow showers across the area. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for the overwhelming majority of the region. Locations closer to Houghton Lake however, could pick up a light coating of snow by Saturday morning depending on the intensity of overnight snow showers. Lows in the low to mid 30s, with southwesterly winds at 5-15 mph.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
