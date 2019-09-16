Stubborn clouds on Monday morning were courteous enough to clear out and grant us some afternoon sun, but they'll do some fighting back overnight. Be prepared to start Tuesday in a fog...literally.
Overnight
Clearing gained on Monday afternoon will be given right back to returning clouds overnight as cool, damp air spreads inland from Lake Huron. Along with the clouds will come a round of widespread and locally dense fog.
This fog will persist into the morning commute, and may result in visibility near zero at times. Plan on some extra driving time, and be prepared for rapid changes in visibility. Lows will dip to the mid 50s.
Tuesday
Some patchy to locally areas of dense fog will be likely throughout the early morning hours. May cause some delays for the morning commute.
Temperatures starting in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Once we get the fog mixed out of the atmosphere, we can expect to break into a decent amount of sunshine into the afternoon.
Temperatures will be back in the mid 70s for highs.
We're tracking the return of the 80s by the second half of the week!
