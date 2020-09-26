Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to another weekend.
It hasn't felt much like Fall since the season started on Tuesday, and that won't be changing much for the weekend!
Enjoy because cooler temperatures arrive going into next week along with more rain chances.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Summer will continue its extended stay for the first weekend of Fall, but make sure to enjoy the warmth while it's here this weekend!
A good mix of sun and clouds will be likely going throughout today. Storms will remain out of the picture as we get another round of warm temperatures with breezy conditions.
Areas farther north may experience a few showers at worst. Again, most stay dry for today.
Highs later this afternoon will top in the upper 70s and the low 80s
Winds will take a southwesterly direction around 5-15 mph with gusts at times topping around 25 mph.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will take over going into this evening and overnight. We're expected to stay dry into Sunday morning.
Lows will be close to 20 degrees above average, falling only to the mid and upper 60s!
Sunday
Sunday's your last chance to enjoy the "warmer weather".
Some sunshine will be possible again early on Sunday morning.
Highs Sunday will reach the upper 70s.
Clouds will begin to increase ahead of a cold front approaching from the west going into the afternoon.
While most of Sunday will remain dry, the possibility of a few showers will arrive by the evening.
Shower chances continue to increase overnight into the Monday.
Lows Sunday night will be much cooler; dropping into the mid 50s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
