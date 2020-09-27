Hello Mid-Michigan! We welcome you to another weekend.
It hasn't felt much like Fall since the season started on Tuesday, and that won't be changing much for the weekend!
Enjoy because cooler temperatures arrive going into next week along with more rain chances.
Here's the latest forecast!
Today & Tonight
Today is your last chance to enjoy the "warmer weather".
Some rays of sun will be possible again early on this morning. Clouds looks to win out over any sun we experience for today.
Highs later this afternoon will reach the mid and upper 70s.
Clouds continue to increase ahead of a cold front approaching from the west going into the afternoon and evening hours.
While most of today will remain dry, the possibility of a few showers will arrive as early as this evening.
Shower chances continue to increase overnight into the Monday.
Lows tonight will be much cooler; dropping into the low to mid 50s.
Monday
Numerous showers will be likely going throughout the day on Monday.
While we won't expect it to rain all day, we can expect a soggy Monday to say the least.
Overall, rainfall totals are looking to be anywhere from 1/2" to an 1" before all is said and done.
Highs for Monday will be noticeably cooler; only reaching the low to mid 60s.
Stay warm, everyone!
