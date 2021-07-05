The holiday weekend came to a close on Monday with the same heat and humidity we've dealt with since Saturday. If you're ready for a break, you'll need to hang in there for a little bit longer.
Tonight
Even after the sun sets, we'll be keeping an eye on the skies for a few showers and thunderstorms tonight. A weakening cold front over Wisconsin will track toward the state, stirring up some isolated hit-or-miss type showers or thunderstorms as it goes. The chance is low, but a storm or two could become severe and produce damaging winds or hail. Whatever does manage to develop will come to an end by 3:00 AM, but don't expect any relief from the heat and humidity overnight!
Low temperatures will only fall into the low and middle 70s, keeping us nearly 10 degrees above average for early July. On top of that, dew points will continue to hover in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, making another very muggy night.
Tuesday
We'll keep the heat on blast for one more day on Tuesday with high pressure remaining largely in control of our weather. Mostly sunny skies in the morning will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon, with the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. A storm or two could again become severe with the threat of damaging winds. Highs will top 90 degrees for most locations, possibly a degree or two higher in a few spots. The heat will be a bit tougher to deal with too, since we won't have the same amount of wind we had on Monday. Expect westerly winds at only 5-10 mph.
Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous on Tuesday night as a second cold front begins to sweep in from the northwest. Lows Tuesday night will settle in the mid 60s as winds shift to the east at 5-15 mph.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.