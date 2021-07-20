Good Tuesday evening/night! We hope you had a great start to the week and send our best for a wonderful Tuesday.
Even with a dry start to the week, wildfire smoke made its presence known around the area with hazy skies and even some lower visibility near the surface at times.
We expect some of that haze to linger today, along with a chance for showers and storms later this afternoon as a cold front drops in from the north.
Evening & Tonight
Precipitation wise, a cold front drops in later today, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in a scattered fashion this later afternoon and early evening. While the chance will exist everywhere, we expect the highest coverage of showers and storms around I-75 and to the east.
Storms should mostly stay below severe limits, but an isolated severe storm risk exists today in the central and eastern Thumb, with strong wind gusts and hail possible in the strongest cells.
As we cool down this evening, storms that do develop should gradually diminish and cloud cover will thin out into the overnight, bringing mostly clear skies by Wednesday morning's commute.
Humidity levels should drop off into the night as well, with a more comfortable night ahead with lows falling into the 50s for Wednesday morning.
Wednesday
We begin another brief window of dry time going throughout your Wednesday. More sunshine will be likely going throughout the day.
Slightly cooler air will filter in from the north going into the afternoon. Highs for Wednesday will be a touch cooler than days previous. Only expect mid to upper 70s by the afternoon hours.
Winds will stay generally from the north around 5-15 mph. We still could have some hazy spots here and there, but air quality looks to be improving from the beginning of the week.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.