Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and we hope you had a chance to enjoy some of the sun that returned to the area on Tuesday.
As is the case many times during this time of year, that sunshine is fleeting. Clouds are going to be returning to the picture today and stick around through the end of the week.
Thankfully though, your weekend will be significantly brighter than last, so sit tight!
Today & Tonight
As you get ready to head out the door this morning, plan for temperatures that are in the middle and upper 20s. It seems like we've been here before, doesn't it? A very similar start to the last few weeks.
Wind chills aren't too bad, with winds staying pretty tame overnight.
Most of the night has been dry, but snow that has largely stayed to our west during that time will gradually press eastward at times through today. We do not expect any significant accumulation, with just light snow and flurries.
The evening will be fairly quiet as well, but we'll likely have a chance for another round of light snow overnight into Thursday morning. This round will also feature light accumulations less than 1".
Lows settle in the 20s again tonight.
Remember you can always get your extended outlook on your terms, 24/7, by checking out your First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.