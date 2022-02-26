Good Saturday evening/night! We hope you're enjoying the weekend.
A weak cold front Sunday has the possibility to spark a few isolated snow showers around the TV5 viewing area.
The bigger story through the rest of the weekend will be the stronger breeze.\
Here's the latest forecast!
Evening/Tonight (Saturday)
Skies will trend mostly clear for the majority of this evening into tonight, but an approaching cold front from the north will increase cloud cover by Sunday morning.
Lows tonight settle into the 20s.
Winds from the SW around 10-20 mph will help to keep temperatures a touch warmer with less cloud cover. Wind chills will be colder in the low teens tonight where gusts could reach near 25 mph.
Sunday
A cold front moving from north to south throughout the day will keep the low chance of a few flurries and/or snow showers to develop.
With a lack of moisture to work with, any snow showers development is expected to stay relatively light and isolated. Accumulations will be minimal, if any.
The wind turns more NW around 10-15 mph behind the passage of the cold front, but gusts will still reach up to around 20 to 25 mph.
Highs Sunday will reach back into the low and mid 30s, even warmer than Saturday by a couple of degrees.
After the cold front clears the area, expect some gradual clearing going into the evening and overnight into Monday morning.
Due to clearing skies and NW winds, temperatures will be colder to start the new week; in the single digits Monday morning. Be prepared for cold conditions at the bus stop and on your morning drive!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
