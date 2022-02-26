Good Saturday afternoon, we hope your weekend is getting off to a good start! A few flurries were around the area this morning, but we're otherwise in for a dry Saturday afternoon with temperatures slightly warmer than Friday. A weak cold front Sunday has the possibility to spark a few isolated snow showers around the TV5 viewing area, but any snow that forms isn't looking to be widespread. The most notable part of the forecast through the weekend is the breeze.
Afternoon
We've been breaking out into plentiful sunshine at this midday hour! Overall, the area will see a general mix of sun and clouds throughout the rest of the afternoon. Highs will be slightly warmer than Friday reaching up to around 30 degrees.
The wind will begin to pick up out of the southwest around 10 to 20 mph, with gusts occasionally reaching 30 mph. This will keep wind chills in the teens through the day.
Tonight
Skies will trend mostly clear for the majority of tonight, but an approaching cold front from Canada will bring the clouds back by Sunday morning, then eventually a few isolated snow showers. Lows tonight settle into the middle 20s thanks to the southwest wind. That will help act as a buffer to keep numbers from plummeting too far. Wind chills will be back near 10 degrees tonight with the that wind still holding the same speed as Saturday, with gusts still reaching close to 30 mph.
Sunday
With a lack of moisture to work with, the snow showers in the morning should be relatively light and isolated. Accumulations will be minimal, if any. The wind turns northwesterly behind the cold front, but gusts will still reach up to around 20 to 25 mph.
Highs Sunday will reach up to around freezing, even warmer than Saturday by a couple of degrees. Leading into the upcoming week, temperatures start in the single digits Monday morning so be prepared for cold conditions at the bus stop and on your morning drive!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
