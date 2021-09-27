Good Monday afternoon! We hope you've had a great weekend and hope it's a great week ahead.
We are setting up for an overall quiet and pleasant week ahead to end the month of September.
Here's your forecast!
Today & Tonight (Monday)
Going into the afternoon Monday, clouds will increase a bit as a cold front dives in from the north. That front is expected to produce little to no rainfall, but will lead to partly-mostly cloudy skies going into the later afternoon and evening.
Highs will reach well into the 70s despite those clouds, but they will be held back from our full potential that we would have achieved with sun.
With a southwesterly wind turning northwesterly later today and eventually northeasterly near the lakeshore, some counties near Lake Huron will be a bit cooler. Winds won't be terribly strong, around 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.
Outside of an isolated nuisance shower, especially near I-69, we should be largely dry today. Even if showers do develop, which is still a big if, they are not expected to be heavy by any stretch.
Behind the cold front, skies are expected to clear into the overnight hours.
Lows will settle in the 40s and 50s for most. Those close to M-55 may flirt with the upper 30s.
Quiet Mid-Week Ahead
Tuesday will be the start of several nice sunny days expected going into mid-week. Highs Tuesday behind the passing cold front Monday will be dialed back a few degrees into the upper 60s near 70.
A ridge of high pressure in the jet stream is expected to develop to our west and gradually move east through this workweek.
While the center of the ridge will largely stay to our west, keeping the warmest temperatures to our west, we'll still be close enough to it's influence with high pressure to receive plenty of sunshine with no rain chances.
This pattern looks to hold until the upcoming weekend before more clouds and small rain chances return for the weekend. Stay tuned for updates!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
