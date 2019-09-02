Labor Day weekend took on a more Autumn-like feeling on Sunday. If you're hoping for a little more Summer though, it looks like our weather's going to put in a little effort.
For those wanting more fall like temperatures. you'' have to wait until mid-week.
Labor Day
We'll warm up a bit on Labor Day, turning things a bit more Summer-like for the unofficial end of the season.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will take over following some patchy fog, with highs set for the middle and upper 70s.
If you have outdoor plans as the holiday weekend comes to a close, keep them but keep an eye on the skies. A cold front sweeping in from the high plains will stir up a few hit-or-miss showers on Monday afternoon.
None of the rain should prove too disruptive, but you might have to duck inside for a few minutes if a shower rolls through.
We dry out going into the later evening and overnight hours.
Lows will be down into the upper 50s.
Tuesday
We look to start off dry for the early morning hours. Temperatures starting in the low 60s.
Chances for some strong to severe storms will be possible into the late morning and then again into the late afternoon and evening.
The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a Marginal and Slight risk for severe weather across Mid-Michigan Tuesday. Remember this is a 1 and 2 on a scale of 5 for strong storms to develop.
Strong winds, heavy rain, hail, and a few spin up tornadoes will all be possible with these storms.
Stay tuned at we fine tune the forecast throughout today.
