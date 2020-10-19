Good Monday evening/night! We hope you had a great weekend and hope the start to this week is just as nice.
It was a soggy end to the weekend on Sunday and it appears we're in for more rain chances this week.
Some good news; there is an expected brief warm up in store for the extended forecast!
Here's the latest.
Tonight
A chance for rain will return later this evening, primarily for those off to the south and east in the Thumb and along I-69.
While those around the Tri-Cities will have a chance, it should be lower. Folks north of the Bay will likely see little to no rain and stay mainly dry into tonight.
These showers should remain reasonably light with rainfall amounts checking in at less than 0.25".
As the overnight approaches, those shower chances will taper off and we'll dry out into Tuesday morning.
Overnight lows will fall to similar values in the 20s and 30s tonight.
Tuesday
Starting your Tuesday on a dry note. Temperatures off to another chilly start in the 20s and 30s.
Overall, another good mix of sun and clouds going throughout the majority of your Tuesday.
Highs for Tuesday will top off near 50 give or take a few degrees.
Later into the evening hours, clouds again increase from the west ahead of the next system.
Showers will move in late evening and be possible overnight into Wednesday morning.
Lows Tuesday night will fall into the low and mid 40s.
Unsettled Week Ahead
Rain chances are numerous in the 7-Day forecast this week, but it's one of those weeks the extended forecast looks a lot worse than it actually is.
Most of Tuesday and Wednesday during the day will stay mainly dry. Rain chances will be greater for the overnight hours.
Thursday's chance looks to be primarily during the morning hours, while Friday's chance should hold off until at least the afternoon and potentially the evening.
We'll refine many of these rain chances as we get closer as the finer details become clear, but that general trend comes with reasonable confidence. Bottom line, there will be dry time.
This could be a perfect week to put down your fall lawn treatments or get done any remaining yard projects that you've been putting off.
Stay warm, everyone!
