Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend, although it came with the price of some very windy conditions.
We welcome you to the start of the new week, and we are starting the day off with some lake effect snow showers and breezy conditions.
We break down the forecast below.
Monday
For Monday morning's commute make sure to reduce your speed and give yourself extra travel time. Slick area roads are possible this morning, plus we still have very windy conditions.
With those winds, lake effect snow showers are popping up around Mid-Michigan this morning. If you get under one of the snow bands, visibility will be reduced so plan accordingly.
Temperatures will be much cooler today with the winds staying breezy. High temperatures only look to break into the lower 20s. Wind chills will be feeling more like the single digits because of the winds sustained from the west northwest around 10-20 mph.
This evening we will dry out from the lake effect snow showers, and temperatures will fall into the lower teens and single digits for overnight lows.
