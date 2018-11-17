It's been a snowy week and for those who are already tired of the snow, unfortunately more is coming. More snow chances will be present in the short term forecast.
Moving forward however, Thanksgiving at this point is looking like the most pleasant day.
We explain below!
Saturday Night
For tonight a few snow flakes, mostly north, will be possible. Most snow showers across the area have come to an end. Clouds tonight will stay mostly cloudy and temperatures will drop down into the lower 20s. Still watch out for any slick roadways.
Sunday
It will be a fairly nice day, with more sunshine expected than Saturday. I'm calling Sunday a mix of sun and clouds.
Although, it will be chilly with high temperatures climbing in the middle 30s. Winds will turn out of the southwest around 5-10 mph.
Looking ahead, Wednesday will be a huge travel day for the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday. The weather will cooperate at this point with dry conditions and slightly warmer temperatures.
