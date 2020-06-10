Thursday offered up some needed calm after Wednesday's destructive storms, but we'll still need to be on the lookout for a few storms this evening.
Tonight
A secondary cold front sweeping across the state this evening has stirred up a line of thunderstorms. These will track east through the region between 7:00 and 11:00 PM, bringing some gusty winds and heavy downpours with them. Despite Thursday's pleasant weather, keep an eye to the sky this evening!
Showers and storms will end after midnight as an even cooler and drier air mass begins to filter in behind the front. Partly cloudy skies will take over for the remainder of the night, as low temperatures settle into the low 50s. A much lighter WNW wind will take over as well.
Friday
Another pleasant day is ahead on Friday as the cooling trend continues. A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the day, but there remains the chance for a few stray showers. Thursday's cold front will linger close enough to the region to set off a few of those showers, but these will prove to be little more than a nuisance.
Highs will climb to only around 70 degrees, with some of us holding in the middle to upper 60s. Add in a north wind at 5-10 mph and we'll be treated to another refreshingly cool day.
This Weekend
Cooler than average for the final weekend of Spring, but it's going to be a beauty all the same! Expect partly to mostly sunny skies both days, with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
