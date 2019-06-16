After a gloomy weekend, we did a little better on Monday with some sun breaking out (or at least trying to). Summer is just a few short days away, so can we expect our weather to get its head on straight before then?
We breakdown the forecast below!
Overnight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain in place overnight, with the degree of cloud cover varying from north to south. Skies will run clearer north and west of Saginaw Bay, with a more even blend of those partly to mostly cloudy skies around the Tri-Cities, Mt. Pleasant, and northern Thumb. Flint and I-69 will linger under mostly cloudy skies into Tuesday morning.
Lows will take a comfortably cool turn into the low and middle 50s by daybreak, with just a light NNE wind.
Tuesday
Another dry day looks to be in store for the majority of us. A good mix of the sun and clouds will be likely.
Despite the majority of the data keeping Tuesday dry, we still can't rule out the small chance of a few instability sprinkles showing up later in the day. The best coverage for any of this activity look to stay north of the Bay.
Overall, still looking like a good day to get anything needed done outside.
Temperatures will be slightly warmer than Monday, reaching into the mid 70s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
