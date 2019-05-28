Tuesday's weather may have left you wanting a nap more than usual, so can we shake these dreary conditions anytime soon?
Flood Warning: remains in effect for the Saginaw River until further notice.
Overnight
With a stalled frontal boundary still draped over the southern Michigan border, clouds will remain locked in our skies overnight. A new wave of energy running east along that front with showers and thunderstorms will also attempt to toss a few isolated showers our way closer to daybreak, but we won't be in line to see any heavy rain.
More problematic overnight will be the cool, damp air mass in place. Temps cooling into the upper 40s and low 50s will help to saturate the air mass, and a lack of wind will lead to patchy fog breaking out across the region. The fog could be locally dense, and visibility could vary sharply from location to location, so stay alert if traveling overnight and into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday
The chance for a spotty shower will continue for the first half of Wednesday, but fog will be the more pressing issue for morning travel. Once that lifts, we'll be left with mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day.
Highs will trend milder than on Tuesday, but will still check in a bit below average in the middle and upper 60s. A few locations could top 70 if the sun manages to poke out of the clouds for a bit longer.
More of the same is ahead on Wednesday night. Mostly cloudy skies, lows in the mid 50s.
