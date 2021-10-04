It has been a soggy few days, but drier conditions are right around the corner!
Tonight
Scattered showers rotating in around an area of low pressure over Detroit will gradually become less numerous this evening. The low will begin to track south toward Ohio overnight, bringing the rain to a close after midnight. Clouds will prove stubborn though, thanks to some low-level moisture being pumped in off of Lake Huron on northeasterly winds. This may also produce some areas of fog, so we may face some difficulties on the roads, even with the rain coming to an end.
Temperatures will come to a stop in the upper 50s, keeping us well above average for early-October. Expect a northeast wind at 10-15 mph.
Mid-Week
Some clouds in the mix can be expected to start the day with those decreasing going towards the afternoon hours on Tuesday.
At worst, a lingering shower for the morning hours Tuesday. Most should be dry for the majority of the day. The chance for patchy fog will be lower with a slightly stronger NE wind, but some local patchy areas can't be completely ruled out.
Looking to see a few rays of sunshine before the day wraps up going into the evening hours.
Highs for Tuesday will be a touch warmer back near 70.
Wednesday looks to trend mainly dry as well before another system moves in from the south; bringing back rain chances late-week into the weekend.
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
