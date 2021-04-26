We've struggled to warm up much over the past week, but that's about to change!
Tonight
Monday's dreary conditions will being taking a turn for the better as we head into Monday night. It just might not seem like it on the surface. Mostly cloudy skies will continue along with the slight chance for a passing shower thanks to an approaching warm front. Those factors though, will help to limit our overnight temperature drop to the low and middle 40s in most areas. Locations closer to Lake Huron that are already in the 30s will stay there, thanks to an ESE wind at 10-15 mph.
Tuesday
That warm front will prove to be a total game-changer for us on Tuesday, helping to finally elevate us out of the chilly conditions we've been stuck with for the past week. Mostly cloudy skies will be the name of the game again on Tuesday, with slightly better chances for more sun inland and south of Saginaw Bay. The slight chance for a shower north of the Bay will persist as well.
Temperatures will see a huge improvement regionwide, climbing into the low and middle 60s north of the Bay and along the Lake Huron shoreline. Things will feel decidedly more Summer-like inland and south of the Bay where readings will easily hit the middle and upper 70s and even a few low 80s from Saginaw on south!
Showers will become more widespread on Tuesday night, possibly even accompanied by a few thunderstorms in the warmer air mass. Lows Tuesday night will dip into the mid 50s.
