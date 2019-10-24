Things have taken a much quieter turn for the second half of the week, but they're also getting colder.
Overnight
Mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight as a wave of moisture runs up along a cold front draped over the Ohio Valley. No need to worry about any wet weather here, but spillover clouds will hang on through daybreak.
Temps will be quite chilly, falling into the mid 30s.
Friday
Despite a cold and mostly cloudy start to the day, things will be looking up in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will give way to increasing sunshine as high pressure settles in over the Great Lakes with highs climbing to around 50 degrees.
A widespread freeze is expected on Friday night thanks largely to clear skies. Lows will fall into the middle and upper 20s for most of the region.
